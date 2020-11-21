TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,868,137 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,868,137 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $60,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

NYSE:XOM opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.