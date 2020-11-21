TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 378,870 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 830,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,870 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $49,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $15,015,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,031,000 after acquiring an additional 297,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

