TD Securities Increases Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$0.60

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ETG opened at C$0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 million and a PE ratio of -15.59. Entrée Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.

About Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

