Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.75. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.11.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) stock opened at C$14.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.29. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

