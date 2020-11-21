Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Roger R. Argus Sells 4,164 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $503,760.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,956.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

