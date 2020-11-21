The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 raised their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

