The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo Sells 2,906 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $240.56 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

