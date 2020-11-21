The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo Sells 2,906 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $240.56 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
