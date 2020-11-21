The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
