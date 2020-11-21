The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

