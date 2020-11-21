The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $20.04.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.