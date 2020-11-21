The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of GUT opened at $7.58 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.