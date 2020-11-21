The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.59 ($33.64).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €29.01 ($34.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.03. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

