The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.14 ($2.52).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.