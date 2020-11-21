The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €146.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €146.86 ($172.77).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €194.65 ($229.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.54. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

