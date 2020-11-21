The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Hershey worth $77,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.