The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.39.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.