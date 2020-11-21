The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $703,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

