The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,040 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Altria Group worth $69,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

