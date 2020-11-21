The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

TJX stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

