The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

