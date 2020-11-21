ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.26. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 427.02% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the third quarter worth $111,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

