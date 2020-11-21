TheStreet Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.33.

COLM stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 48,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $4,050,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,839,453.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,788 shares of company stock valued at $57,061,650 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

