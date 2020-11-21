TheStreet Downgrades USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) to D

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.33 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

