TheStreet Upgrades Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to B

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 18.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 177,228 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.