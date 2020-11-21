TheStreet Upgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to “C-“

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.88.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 121.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

