TheStreet Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RBBN. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $854.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 496,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,357,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

