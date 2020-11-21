TheStreet Upgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to B

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.99 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

