thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.25 ($8.52).

FRA:TKA opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day moving average is €4.46 and its 200 day moving average is €5.71.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

