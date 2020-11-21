Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$9.43 to C$9.80 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.83.

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46, a current ratio of 71.11 and a quick ratio of 70.69. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $694.01 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

