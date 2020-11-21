Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Insider Buys £37,800 in Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £37,800 ($49,385.94).

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) stock opened at GBX 96.95 ($1.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC will post -2.928698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

