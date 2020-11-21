TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of TCON opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $114.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27. Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,355.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 183,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $313,535.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 829,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,594 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.