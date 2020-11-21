TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $30,954.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $29,763.80.

On Wednesday, October 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $29,066.60.

On Thursday, October 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 495 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $33,526.35.

TriNet Group stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,664,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

