Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Buy Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. M Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

