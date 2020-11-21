Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Michael Doak Sells 790 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Michael Doak sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

