TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) stock opened at GBX 436.40 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 321.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 343.19. TUI AG has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

