Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Steve Hoffman Sells 59,442 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $55,875.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,812,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Steve Hoffman sold 37,842 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $37,085.16.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 62,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $61,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

