UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €55.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.50 ($58.24).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

Shares of ALO opened at €42.62 ($50.14) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.23.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.