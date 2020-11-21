UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

UNCRY opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

