UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In related news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $631,648. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.80. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

