uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 10,313 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QURE. Robert W. Baird upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of uniQure by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in uniQure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

