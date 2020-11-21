uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 10,313 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ QURE opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of uniQure by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in uniQure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.
