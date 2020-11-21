United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) COO Jonathan Roitman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $108,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 40.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 147.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 109.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 68.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 222,939 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

