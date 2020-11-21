United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Linda P. Jojo Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

