United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $163.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

