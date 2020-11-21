Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,403 shares of company stock valued at $960,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

