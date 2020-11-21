US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 14,468 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 251.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

