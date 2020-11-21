US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 14,468 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of USFD stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
