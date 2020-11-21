USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USA Technologies stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.33 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.