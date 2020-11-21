ValuEngine Lowers Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.26.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

