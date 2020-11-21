ValuEngine Lowers Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.26.
About Peoples Financial
