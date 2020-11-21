Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414,407 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $76,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

