Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,480.00.

NYSE VAPO opened at $26.06 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $668.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,322,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

