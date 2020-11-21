Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

VLPNY stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

