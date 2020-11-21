Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €66.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.27 ($73.26).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €57.50 ($67.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vonovia SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

